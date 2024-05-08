Come out and vote to form stable govt: RSS pracharak

RSS Kashi region pracharak Ramesh Kumar Ji on Wednesday said that the people should cast their vote compulsorily for the formation of a stable government in national interest. Meeting of RSS workers underway in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“At present, a nefarious attempt is being made by certain elements to hamper the prosperity of India by entangling it in various class conflicts. In such a situation, 100% voting is necessary to protect the world’s largest democracy,” he said while speaking at a voter awareness programme under Dharmasangh Shiksha Mandal in Durgakund here on Wednesday.

He had also addressed a voter awareness programme in central part of Kashi on Tuesday.

Kumar said that for judicious voting, it is necessary that the voter should know “why and for whom to vote?”.

To increase the percentage of voting, it is also necessary that every Indian above 18 years of age check for his or her name in the voter list. Voter ID card is an essential document for citizens. To ensure everyone’s participation in this great festival of democracy, we need to constantly motivate our friends, neighbours and relatives to vote.

He suggested that every person should motivate at least 100 others to votr. Along with this, there should also be a discussion on how the voter should reach the polling booth.

The present youth can make citizens aware about voting in the national interest through short video clips. Motivational messages should be sent on various WhatsApp groups of your phone to vote compulsorily.

Kumar Ji said the Election Commission of India was getting Form 12D filled for elderly and handicapped people above 85 years of age to vote at their residence so that voters of this category can also contribute in nation building.