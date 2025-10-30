Commissioner RC Bidhan directs overhaul of sanitation system in Gurugram

Divisional commissioner RC Bidhan on Wednesday issued directions to improve cleanliness and waste management across the district, emphasizing that maintaining hygiene and cleanliness was not just an administrative duty but a public service and public health mission that required commitment and accountability at every level.

Chairing a review meeting on the city’s sanitation system at the Mini Secretariat, Bidhan said the administration must ensure that every part of the city remained clean and the sanitation mechanism functioned efficiently. “Cleanliness should be treated as a mission of public service. It is our collective responsibility to make Gurugram clean and attractive through teamwork, coordination, and continuous monitoring,” he said.

The commissioner directed officers to ensure that garbage from all vulnerable points is collected on time every morning and that no location is left without garbage trolleys. He further instructed that all trolleys must be emptied at least twice a day and that secondary collection points should also be cleared regularly. Dedicated sanitation workers must be deployed near every trolley to prevent littering and to create awareness among citizens about cleanliness, he added.

Bidhan set a three-day deadline for visible improvement in sanitation across Gurugram. “All roads, streets, green belts, garbage vulnerable points, and secondary collection sites must be cleaned thoroughly. There should be no visible litter, plastic, construction and demolition waste, industrial waste, or medical waste in any area,” he said.

Bidhan added that the city’s cleanliness standards should be so consistent that “anyone inspecting at any time should find no trace of dirt or garbage.” He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against officials found negligent during inspections. He also directed the municipal corporation to provide additional teams to ward in-charges so that sanitation operations could be intensified across all areas.

During the meeting, it was also decided that action against illegal dumping of garbage and debris would be intensified. A joint enforcement team comprising officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and police department will conduct raids to identify and seize vehicles found dumping waste illegally. Such vehicles will be released only after court approval, ensuring strict compliance and deterrence.