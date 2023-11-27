close_game
News / Cities / Others / Comprehensive education reforms to be introduced in upcoming session: Sukhu

Comprehensive education reforms to be introduced in upcoming session: Sukhu

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Nov 27, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Himachal to introduce comprehensive education reforms including English medium from class 1; plans to launch guest faculty teachers policy to overcome shortage. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on Constitution Day.

Comprehensive education reforms will be introduced in the upcoming academic session in Himachal, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Constitution Day programme in Shimla on Sunday (HT Photo)
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Constitution Day programme in Shimla on Sunday (HT Photo)

Interacting with reporters, the CM said his government is committed to providing quality education to the students in the state.The “comprehensive reforms” include providing education in English medium from class 1 in schools, Sukhu said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The state government is also going to launch a guest faculty teachers policy to overcome the shortage of teachers,” he added.

Earlier, Sukhu paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar’s statue at Chaura Maidan here on Constitution Day. He also addressed a programme organised by the Congress’ Scheduled Caste Department and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Welfare Society.

He said Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution and contributed towards promoting social harmony and equality. He worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of the backward sections of the society and the poor, Sukhu added.

He said the Constitution Day programme would be organised as a state function from next year.

