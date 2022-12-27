Computer stolen from Ludhiana MC’s Zone-B office

Around fifteen days after a computer containing important records went missing from the Ludhiana municipal corporation’s Zone -B office, police registered a theft case on Tuesday. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Purshotam Lal, a resident of Ambedkar Marg Karabara, who is an MC employee.

He said that the computer was stolen on the night of December 12 from the office’s room number 36. Investigating officer Gurmel Singh said that police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the thief. A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 457(tress-passing) of the Indian Penal Code at Division Number 3 police station.