Home / Cities / Others / Computer stolen from Ludhiana MC’s Zone-B office

Computer stolen from Ludhiana MC’s Zone-B office

others
Published on Dec 27, 2022 11:35 PM IST

The complainant, a Ludhiana MC employee, said that the computer was stolen on the night of December 12 from the office’s room number 36

Investigating officer Gurmel Singh said that police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the thief who stole computer Ludhiana MC’s Zone-B office. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Investigating officer Gurmel Singh said that police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the thief who stole computer Ludhiana MC’s Zone-B office. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Around fifteen days after a computer containing important records went missing from the Ludhiana municipal corporation’s Zone -B office, police registered a theft case on Tuesday. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Purshotam Lal, a resident of Ambedkar Marg Karabara, who is an MC employee.

He said that the computer was stolen on the night of December 12 from the office’s room number 36. Investigating officer Gurmel Singh said that police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the thief. A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 457(tress-passing) of the Indian Penal Code at Division Number 3 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out