Cong built ‘substandard’ buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan: Puri

New Delhi: Responding to Congress’ criticism of the Central Vista project, Union housing minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said the Congress constructed “substandard” buildings such as the Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan which are not fit to be used as offices.

“If buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan will have to come down, will you be sorry because you built those buildings and they were substandard buildings. They are not fit for offices,” Puri said in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question by Congress MP Amee Yajnik over the number of buildings that will be demolished for the redevelopment of the Centra Vista.

“We are now going to relocate you. Madam, we will relocate you to a new parliament building where you will have enough space,” he added.

The Congress has been arguing against the Central Vista redevelopment project during a pandemic and economic recession.On December 10, Congress’ parliamentary leaders had boycotted the ‘Bhoomi poojan’ ceremony for the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puri also said the Centre has not taken any decision on how the old Parliament building will be used.

“At this point of time, no comprehensive thought has been given to what precise use the old parliament building will be put to. Several suggestions keep coming, including that there should be an institute for democratic and parliament studies. These are merely suggestions. No decisions have been taken,” he said.

The Central Vista plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves building a new Parliament by India’s 75th year of Independence in 2022. It also includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries and is scheduled to be finished by 2024. Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020.

Broadly, the plan also includes razing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan that house important government ministries to build a common secretariat for roughly 70,000 central government employees who are currently located across 30 buildings.

“We hope that the next winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building in 2022, which also happens to be the 75th year of Independence,” Puri said.