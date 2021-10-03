Cong MLA faces farmers’ wrath in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur Congress MLA from Sri Hargobindpur, in Gurdaspur district, Balwinder Singh Ladi faced the wrath of protesting farmers during a religious function (mela) being held at Gurdwara Bhai Manjh Sahib. Locals had gathered at the gurdwara in large numbers.

Ladi was present on stage at the annual event, when, without warning, farmers carrying black flags got up from their seats and raised slogans against him. Soon, stones were pelted at him and his aides, with locals also joining the farmers, source said. Finally, Ladi fled and took shelter inside the gurdwara. No one was hurt in the stone pelting.