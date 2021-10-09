Congress leaders urge people to make ‘Kisan Nyay Rally’ a mega show in Varanasi

Preparations for the Congress’ Kisan Nyay Rally, to be held on October 10, are in full swing in Varanasi. A large tent is being set up at the ground in Rohania area of the city. Mega cut-outs of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been put up and other arrangements are also being made, Congress leaders said.

Senior Congress leaders, including party national secretary, Rajesh Tiwari, former MP Rajesh Mishra, among others, inspected the preparations at the venue on Friday.

A senior Congress leader said that the major demand of the Congress is to dismiss Ajay Mishra AK Teni from the Union cabinet, arrest the accused involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy and withdraw the three agri laws.

According to party leaders, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will first offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Maa Durga at Durgakund Temple in the holy city before addressing the rally and launching a poll campaign for the Mission-2022.

Congress leaders have held several meetings with people in eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh and in a door-to-door drive, appealed to them to participate in large numbers to make the Pratigya Rally a mega show.

“Rajesh Tiwari held over two dozen meetings in Varanasi, Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts during the last four days and formulated strategy for making the rally a mega show. He has asked the party workers to go door-to-door and appeal to the people to participate in the rally,” said Varanasi Congress city unit president Raghvendra Chaubey.

Tiwari also met old loyalists of the Congress and sought their blessings. In addition, other senior Congress leaders held meetings in Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Bhadohi and Jaunpur.

Tiwari said, “Congress workers are making all preparations for the mega rally with full enthusiasm. Our party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address the rally, which is likely to be attended by around 1 lakh people.”

He said that the party workers received a positive response from the people during the door-to-door appeals. They would give their blessings to Congress.

“The people are angry with the BJP state government due to rise in inflation, skyrocketing prices of petro-products and growing unemployment,” he said.