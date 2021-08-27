Home / Cities / Others / Congress retains Ramesh Bagwe as Pune city chief
PUNE The Congress party retained Ramesh Bagwe as its city chief for one more term. Seven members from the Congress’ city unit are appointed to the state committee.

With the municipal elections on the horizon and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) both announcing new city chiefs recently.

The Congress party late on Thursday announced Bagwe as its city unit president. Bagwe is a former minister of state for home and ex MLA from the Cantonment assembly constituency.

