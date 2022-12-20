Congress takes out pad yatra from Kushinagar to Gorakhpur

With an aim to mobilise party cadre and win the confidence of common people, Congress party workers took out a pad yatra at regional level from Kushinagar on December 9. The pad yatra concluded in Gorakhpur on Monday after passing through various routes in Deoria, and Maharajganj.

Addressing a gathering at the town hall here, regional president of the Congress Virendra Choudhary claimed that unprecedented support of people to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in various parts of the country has injected confidence among party workers and its result would reflect in the upcoming election.

He said, in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Yatra started from Kushinagar on December 9 and it received great response from farmers, youths and women.

The Yatra passed through various routes in the city and leaders paid tribute to the personalities like Ram Prasad Bismil, Dr BR Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi, Veer Bahadur Singh and other leaders.

Senior party leader Tauqeer Alam said that government was not concerned about the sufferings of common people, unemployed youth, women; and just advertising about the development would not resolve the issues.

District unit president of the party Nirmala Paswan said that people were looking towards Congress for restoration of old pension scheme and putting effective check on skyrocketing prices. Senior congress leader Dr Sayed Jamal said that the ruling party was playing with the emotions of people and was ignoring basic issues.