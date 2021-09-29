Home / Cities / Others / Congress will win Ellenabad bypoll: Selja
Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja added that the party is in a good position in Punjab. (HT File)
Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja added that the party is in a good position in Punjab. (HT File)
others

Congress will win Ellenabad bypoll: Selja

After the Election Commission of India announced bypoll in the Ellenabad constituency, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday said the party will win the election
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:56 AM IST

After the Election Commission of India announced bypoll in the Ellenabad constituency, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday said the party will win the election.

“Congress will definitely contest the bypoll and win it. We will announce the candidate after a party meeting,” she told the media in Yamunanagar after a ‘Mahila panchayat’ organised by the party’s women cell.

Selja said the party is still going strong in Punjab and will win in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as well.

“Congress is in a good position in Punjab. We will see a repeat of Congress government there. Other parties only gave slogans of empowering the Scheduled Castes, but Congress actually did it. We will perform well in Uttar Pradesh as every section of the society, including farmers, are against the BJP government in state,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.