Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said there was a need for a population control law in the country as he cited data shared by a recent working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) according to which population of Hindus had gone down in comparison to Muslims. Congress’s appeasement policy led to population imbalance: Dy CM Maurya (File)

Maurya said this anomaly has developed due to Congress’s Muslim appeasement policy and added that this demographic imbalance was “dangerous” for national integration.

The deputy CM made the remark at a public meeting ahead of the nomination of BJP candidate Shashank Mani Tripathi at Sugar Mill grounds in Deoria on Thursday.

“It was due to Congress that the population control law couldn’t be pushed through across the country but now the demographic imbalance has proved that a population control law was the need of the hour,” he said. He also hit out at the INDIA alliance for misleading people.

“It is being said that Constitution is in danger, but I wish to state that it is the future of the SP and Congress that is in danger. The Constitution is safe so there is no need to fall for opposition propaganda,” he said.

Targeting Congress further, he said, “The construction of Somnath temple, Ram Temple and Mathura temple should have been completed earlier but due to vote bank politics, the Congress kept on delaying the issues.”

He said that BJP was seeking people’s support for the next five years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans to initiate many development projects to help the poor. “By 2027 Samajwadi Party would have been wiped out from UP and by 2029 the Congress would have been wiped out from the national politics,” he said.