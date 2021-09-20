Contribute towards safety of city, Ludhiana police chief tells architects

Indian Institute of Architects Ludhiana Centre organised a seminar on ‘Role of architects in smart city’ for architects at a private hotel on Saturday evening.

Sanjay Goel, director Ludhiana Smart City Limited, and chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects Punjab Chapter, moderated the session.

Commissioner of police Naunihal Singh, who was the chief guest, asked architects to contribute towards safety of Ludhiana and making it a smart city.

The police chief explained to them how they can play an important role in not only making the buildings safe but also the city. He also explained how different departments can work together for the best traffic management in the upcoming smart city, and roads can be made more user-friendly like they are in Chandigarh. He welcomed ideas given by architects and invited them for future interactions.

Deepak Pareek, joint police commissioner, City and Traffic, and Rajeev Sharad, consultant traffic management, Punjab police, were also in attendance.