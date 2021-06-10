Cooler days ahead as pre-monsoon showers likely to hit Delhi from Saturday: IMD

Delhi can expect a slight relief from sweltering conditions from Friday with the India Meteorological Department predicting a drop in temperatures and pre-monsoon showers from Saturday. On Thursday, both the maximum and minimum temperatures dropped compared to Wednesday when the city recorded its highest minimum temperature of the year at 31.4 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker of the city, was 39.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius. The same on Wednesday were 42.2 and 31.4 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the drop in temperature was because of the change in the wind direction. Delhi from Thursday afternoon started receiving moisture-carrying easterly winds that kept the temperatures from rising.

“At present, we are receiving easterly winds that are carrying moisture. For the last two days, the winds from Rajasthan and Haryana were keeping the temperatures high. The dust layer over the region also trapped the heat at night and it led to higher than normal minimum temperatures,” said Srivastava.

Srivastava said on Friday, temperatures are expected to fall by 1-2 degrees more. There is also a forecast of rain from June 12, which will intensify from June 13, he said.

“There is a possibility of moderate rains all across Delhi on June 13, which will result in maximum temperatures coming down to around 34 degrees Celsius,” a senior Met official confirmed.

Under the impact of a low-pressure system, which is forming north of the Bay of Bengal, the wind direction over Delhi will continue to be easterly, which will result in light rainfall in parts of Delhi and NCR.

Meanwhile, as the temperatures reduced, the pollution levels also came down on Thursday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 221, in the poor category. On Wednesday, the average AQI was 305, categorised as very poor on the AQI scale.