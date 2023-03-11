On Friday, the Kaushambi police announced a reward of ₹25,000 on the arrest of former MP Atiq Ahmad’s henchman Abdul Kavi. Cops announce cash reward of ₹ 25,000 on arrest of Abdul Kavi

Police officials said he is wanted in the Raju Pal murder case besides the case of Arms Act registered against him after recovery of half a dozen country made firearms from his house at Bhakhanda village in Saraiakil area some days back.

Kavi has been dodging the police and CBI for the past 18 years despite having his name included in the chargesheet filed by the central agency in connection with the legislator’s murder who was shot dead in board daylight in Prayagraj in January 2005.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf are the main accused in the Raju Pal murder case.

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said reward of ₹25,000 has been declared on the arrest of Abdul Kavi. A proposal has been forwarded to further increase the reward on him. Police teams have been constituted for early arrest of Abdul Kavi, he added.

Kavi’s name has also surfaced in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal who was the prime witness in Raju Pal’s murder and was gunned down near his home in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj on February 24.

Sarai Akil police had recently also demolished the house of Kavi during a search operation in Kaushambi on March 3.