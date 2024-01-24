Cops at Magh Mela get training in life saving skills, crowd management

Cops from different districts who have been deployed at the Magh Mela here are not only delivering their duties but also learning about life saving skills and crowd management. Cops getting trained at Magh Mela police lines. (HT Photo)

The experts are giving them tips on how to remain alert while being soft and polite to common pilgrims.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Experts are also training policemen about geographical position of the mela area in a bid to enhance their capability to take appropriate action in case of need.

On Tuesday, NDRF commander inspector Chaman Kishor Gupta gave vital tips and taught skills to policemen at Magh Mela police lines.

While giving theoretical knowledge of disaster management in the first phase, commander Gupta trained cops on how to respond in case of natural disasters like earthquake, floods etc.

The cops were also informed about primary treatment of physical injuries, snake bites and how to stop choking if a person accidentally swallows something.

The cops were taught skills to make temporary or makeshift stretchers and lift and move victims of disasters.

The cops on Mela duty also received important training regarding water conservation techniques, handling of fire safety equipment and installation of ‘Sachet app’.

In the second phase of training, traffic sub inspector Awadhesh Kumar Yadav provided training to cops regarding traffic management at main routes, bathing ghats, parkings, pantoon bridges and important spots in mela area.

DIG Magh Mela Rajeev Narayan Mishra said cops on mela duty are being trained about life saving skills and given tips of disaster and crowd management on regular basis.