Cops identify one more benami property of Atiq

Prayagraj police have identified another benami property of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed. The property in Lukerganj area is estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore and was purchased in the name of another person. (Pic for representation)

Although many of Atiq’s properties in Prayagraj and other places have been attached, much of it is still to be identified. Police are facing difficulties in their identification as they are benami properties of the slain mafia politician.

Police officials said the documents of the property in Lukerganj are under scanner and it will soon be attached under the Gangster Act.

The property in Lukerganj area was allegedly bought for ₹70 lakh. However, its present cost is estimated to be over ₹1 crore. While police have information that the flat was owned by Atiq, it is yet to be confirmed in whose name it was purchased and who is in possession of it presently.

Some years back, the administration freed a large plot of land illegally grabbed by Atiq and constructed flats for the poor families in Lukerganj area.

The drive of attaching and demolition of properties and buildings owned by Atiq was started in 2020. Even after Atiq and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf were shot dead at Colvin Hospital on April 15, 2023 police were still unearthing his illegally earned properties.

Some months back, police attached a sprawling house worth several crores owned by Atiq in Noida. Moreover, property worth ₹12 crore which Atiq had purchased in the name of a mason Hublal was also attached by police.