Cops scouting properties of Atala violence accused

The Prayagraj police are surveying the properties of the alleged mastermind of Atala violence, Javed Pump, which they can attach under the Gangsters’ Act, now that the Act has been slapped on him. In the June 10, 2022 violence in the Old City area of Atala, in Prayagraj, large scale violence and arson was reported (HT File Photo)

Besides Javed, the Gangsters’ Act has also been imposed on nine other persons and assets of all are being scrutinised as part of the exercise.

Police officials said that investigations will be carried out to learn if the accused have earned movable and immovable assets through illegal means.

Police officials said that after slapping the Gangsters’ Act against Javed, his gang chart has been prepared. His properties will now be attached under section 14(1) of the Gangsters’ Act. Similar action will also be taken against Javed’s aides named in the case.

Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, a resident of JK Ashiana Gaus Nagar of Kareli area, is currently lodged in Deoria Jail. His remand will soon be taken under the Gangsters’ Act following which he will be questioned. In the gang chart prepared by the Kareli police, Faisal Raza of Atala, Atif Ahmad of Gaus Nagar, Arif Ali, Asif, Ahmad Ali of Atala, Ilyas of Rasulpur area, Abdul Rehman of Atarsuiya, Hamza Ansari and Amir Khan of Akbarpur have been mentioned as members of his gang. Police said that the accused were running a gang to earn money through illegal means. Police will now take help of officials from the revenue department, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam and Prayagraj Development Authority to identify their properties.

Violence was witnessed in the Atala area on June 10, 2022, over the alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad by the then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Many policemen including former IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh received injuries in the incident.

It was alleged that Javed Pump was the mastermind of the violence. He sent messages on WhatsApp and social media platforms urging people to assemble at Atala for the protest. FIRs in connection with the violence were lodged at Khuldabad and Kareli police stations and a charge-sheet was filed against the accused.

Police officials said Javed is behind bars, but other accused are out on bail. Now they will also be arrested and questioned.

Javed Pump’s house at JK Ashiana was demolished by PDA on June 12 on grounds that it was built without permission of concerned authorities.