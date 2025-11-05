Cops solve 48-day-old murder: Imam had slit second’s wife’s throat, dumped body in Meerut

Forty-eight days after a woman’s body was found wrapped in a burqa near the Ganga canal in Meerut, police have solved the murder mystery. The deceased was identified as Naima Yasmin Saikia, a resident of Charthawal in Muzaffarnagar, who was allegedly killed by her husband, Mohd Shahzad, an imam of a mosque, with the help of his friend, Nadeem Ahmed. Both men have been arrested. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, Shahzad, who was already married and had three children, had been living separately with Naima in a rented house in Meerut. His first wife and children lived in another house in the same city. When Naima discovered that Shahzad was already married, she confronted him and demanded answers. Annoyed by her opposition and restrictions, Shahzad decided to eliminate her.

SSP Vipin Tada said that Shahzad brought Naima to Meerut on September 16 on the pretext of shopping. Shahzad’s friend Nadeem - whom he had promised ₹12,000 for assistance - accompanied him.

After arriving, the two took a tempo and headed towards the Ganga canal track in the Jani area. There, Shahzad spiked Naima’s juice with sleeping pills. Once she became unconscious, the two men took her to a nearby field where Nadeem strangled her with a rope and Shahzad slit her throat with a knife. They then dumped the body and fled.

The next day, on September 17, on recovery of the woman’s body, a case of murder was registered, and an investigation was launched.

After committing the crime, Shahzad returned to Muzaffarnagar and filed a missing person complaint for Naima on October 8. However, when police from Meerut began connecting missing reports from nearby districts, they found similarities between the missing woman and the unidentified body. Photos from Muzaffarnagar police confirmed that the deceased was indeed Naima Yasmin Saikia.

Investigations revealed that Naima, a divorced woman from Dibrugarh, Assam, had met Shahzad through social media. Posing as a garment trader, Shahzad concealed the fact that he was already married and had three children. He also lied about his educational background, claiming to be well-educated when in fact he had studied only up to Class 5.

SSP Vipin Tada said two teams were formed to trace the culprits. After completing ground inquiries in Meerut, investigators coordinated with nearby districts. Their efforts led to the discovery of Naima’s missing complaint in Muzaffarnagar, which proved to be the breakthrough.

Both Shahzad and Nadeem were taken into custody and subjected to intensive interrogation. During questioning, they confessed to the crime, revealing how the murder was meticulously planned and executed.