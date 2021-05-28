Corona curfew effect: Prayagraj airport sees sharp fall in flights, air passengers

The statewide partial corona curfew that has been in place for almost a month now has led to a sharp dip in the number of air passengers and flight operations at Prayagraj airport located in Bamrauli, said airport authorities.

According to the data provided by officials of Airport Authority of India (AAI), till May 27 the airport has seen a decline of 17,000 passengers as compared to the April figures.

In April, 31,230 passengers used the airport (including both arrivals and departures) whereas this number declined to 13,920 (till May 27).

According to the data, Bamrauli airport catered to 17,038 passengers in the first fortnight of April 2021 of which 8,636 passengers were from the very first week. This was the period when corona cases were slowly picking up in the city.

Likewise, the numbers of flights, that operated for different cities have also recorded a sharp fall. As many as 486 flights flew or landed in April 2021 here while in the present month just 284 flights have operated from this airport till May 27.

Last month, there were around 16-18 flights operated on daily basis and on April 18, 23 and 25 there were 22 flights that were operated by the airport.

As compared to this, on May 17 and 26, just 4 flights were operated from the airport as all the other flights were cancelled.

“The flight service has been badly affected during the pandemic but at the same time the airport also witnessed a history in making when we started direct air connectivity with Dehradun,” said regional director of AAI, Achal Prakash.

There is direct air connectivity for different cities of the country including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore, Bhopal, Dehradun, Bhubaneshwar etc from Prayagraj.

The fall in numbers of passengers can also be noted by the fact that last month (till April 25) there were either more or close to 1000 passengers on a daily basis using the airport.

On April 4, the airport catered to 1500 passengers, which is highest since April 1, 2021 till date, officials said.

The pandemic affected the flights from Mumbai and Delhi the most, the officials said and added that the worst affected days, in terms of fall in number of air passengers, were May 1 (441), May 17 (260), May 19 (365) and May 26 (293). On May 27, a total of 503 passengers used the airport and 14 flights operated for 7 destinations.