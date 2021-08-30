Cotton being procured at above MSP; trend positive for stakeholders

Bathinda Cotton purchase for 2021-22 kharif season is picking up in the markets of Mansa, Bathinda, Fazilka and Muktsar. with farmers being paid up to ₹6,711 per quintal, higher than this season’s expected MSP (Minimum Support Price) of ₹5,925.

According to the Punjab Mandi Board, 17,000 quintal cotton has been purchased over the past 10 days till August 30, with private players buying the entire produce.

On Monday, purchase of 218 quintal cotton was recorded in Bathinda at ₹6,705 per quintal. Mandi Board cotton state coordinator Rajnish Goel said, “Cotton purchase began on August 18. It was after nearly a decade that farmers started arriving in mandis with their produce in August.”

Authorities attribute the early arrival to higher rates, which is a result of the growing demand. “Last season, the MSP for cotton varieties grown in Punjab was ₹5,725 per quintal. For this kharif season, the Centre has enhanced MSP on cotton by ₹200 onwards, depending on staple sizes. A notification of MSP on long-medium varieties sown in Punjab has not been issued yet, but this season’s MSP is expected to be ₹5,925,” he said, adding that the state was expected to produce 50 lakh quintal for the second consecutive season.

“If private players continue paying higher prices, the season will also be ideal for arthiyas as Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) buys the produce directly from growers. Arthiyas get a fee of 2.5% per quintal. Private agents also lead to more employment for mandi labourers” he added.

State agriculture director Sukhdev Sidhu said the early-sown or cotton crop sown in March gets ready for first picking in August whereas, in most of the area cotton, harvesting begins after September 15.

“We have conducted two meetings with CCI authorities and they have assured us that they will procure, if rates crash below MSP; there are bleak chances of this happening. This season, no major pest attack has been reported. Bathinda and Mansa districts have reported few cases of deadly pink bollworm. Timely intervention contained the spread of the pest,” Sidhu added.