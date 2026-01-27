Couple found murdered in Mainpuri village

An elderly couple was found dead on their cots, possibly shot in the head inside their house, in village Phoolapur, within the limits of Barnahal police station of Mainpuri district on Tuesday morning. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Both their sons live away and one of them was to be married next month.

Shailesh Pandey, DIG, Agra Range, reached the crime scene and said, “At the scene of the crime, belongings were found lying here and there.

“The elder son has arrived and the police is in touch with him to know more about the family. The post-mortem examination report is awaited. Police is trying to find the motive behind the incident,” Pandey said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Chandra Shakya (60) and his wife Anita Devi (57) and were seemingly shot in the head last night inside the house while they were asleep on cots.

Information about the incident could be had only on Tuesday morning, as the couple resided in the house alone and the neighbour heard nothing, said the villagers.

Both sons of the couple are said to be taxi drivers in Gurgaon. The elder son is married, while the younger son was to be married next month on February 18.