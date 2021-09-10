Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Couples can register marriage over video conferencing, says Delhi high court
others

Couples can register marriage over video conferencing, says Delhi high court

The ruling came as the court allowed a petition by a U.S.-based couple who wanted to register their marriage online
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The counsel for the couple argued that several high courts have passed orders allowing virtual appearance of parties for registration of marriages. (HT photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday said that couples can register their marriage by appearing before the authority concerned through video conferencing.

Justice Rekha Palli said the mandatory personal presence before the authority for registration of marriage will include appearance through video conferencing, allowing a petition by a US-based couple who approached the court to register their marriage virtually.

The couple, in their plea, said their marriage was solemnised through Hindu rites and rituals before the registration of marriage was made compulsory in 2014. They said since they relocated abroad, they were unable to get their marriage registered under the Delhi (Compulsory Registration of Marriage) Order, 2014.

The couple said that since their application for green card was not being processed in the United States of America for want of a marriage certificate, they approached the local authority for issuance of a marriage certificate, who maintained that physical presence of the parties was a mandatory requirement.

The counsel for the couple argued that several high courts have passed orders allowing virtual appearance of parties for registration of marriages.

The Delhi government’s counsel argued that the physical presence of a couple seeking registration of marriage was mandatory and the process could not be undertaken through video conferencing as it required taking a “live photo”.

RELATED STORIES

It was also submitted that physical appearance helped prevent false registrations and unwanted litigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress to contest Uttar Pradesh polls alone, construct cow shelters if voted to power: UPCC chief

JNU stays 2nd, DU falls to 12th rank in Centre’s rankings

Ex-J&K legislative council member found dead in friend’s west Delhi flat

Gupta period stairs, pillars found in Etah
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP