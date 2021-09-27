Covid curbs eased: Unauthorised weekly vegetable markets back in business in Pune

PUNE Unauthorised weekly vegetable markets have once again resumed in the Pune corporation limits after the easing of Covid curbs.

During the second Covid wave, PMC put a stop to these weekly vegetable markets. All these markets are operating without PMC permission along road sides and on footpaths.

Weekly markets are operating in Yerwada, Ahmednagar road, Viman nagar, Wadgaonsheri, Dhanori-Kalas, Baner, Balewadi, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Mundhwa, and Keshav nagar.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment department of PMC said, “All weekly markets are unauthorised. I have given instruction to all ward-level officials and concerned anti-encroachment officials to take action. The concept was unique, but it was corrupted. We have received complaints from local residents that most weekly markets are unauthorised and organised on footpaths.”

Shivaji Langhe, a senior official of the anti-encroachment department said, “The corporation is taking action on unauthorised weekly vegetable markets. It was stopped during the second Covid wave due to strict restrictions. However, it has resumed.”

He further said, “State government has shown interest to provide funds to set up weekly markets in Pune and give financial assistance to build infrastructure. However, because of the Covid situation this is on hold.”

World Bank ready to fund weekly markets

Ashish Agrawal, another senior official of PMC said, “The World Bank is ready to provide funds to the state government. It is a pilot project. Corporation will have to identify 10 to 11 spots and send the list to the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) which runs the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in different cities including Pune.”

The PMC had allotted land to start the markets. The first market was started in Model Colony in 2017.

As per the government order, the State Agriculture Marketing Board, Agriculture Products Marketing Committee (APMC) and PMC should provide permission to start the markets.