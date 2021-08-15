Covid-19: All 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir in green zone

All 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir are in the green zone as per the benchmarks set for assessing the Covid-19 situation, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha was informed by officials during a review meeting on Friday.

Members of the Covid Task Force, deputy commissioner and senior superintendents of police were present during the meeting. Sinha asked the officials concerned to apply the learning from the past and prepare themselves to tackle the future challenges of a possible third wave.

“With full capacity utilisation of the vaccination, raising enforcement level, strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, increasing surveillance activities, scaling up of testing and contact tracing, J&K will emerge as a winner in the fight against the global pandemic,” said Sinha.

Vaccination update

Atal Dulloo, additional chief secretary, health and medical education department, gave a detailed briefing on the district-wise analysis of the Covid situation.

He informed the chair that Srinagar has achieved 98% vaccination coverage of the first dose in the 45 and above age group, while Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur have achieved 97%, 96%, and 97% coverage respectively.

“All 20 districts are in the green zone as per benchmarks set for assessing Covid-19 situation,” Dulloo informed.

The LG Sinha emphasised on the need to continuously monitor the situation.

“In the previous meeting, I had said that the next 100 days are crucial. We need to continuously monitor the evolving situation and implement new strategies, besides expanding our outreach and deploying sufficient workforce to overcome any health exigency,” he said.

The LG also instructed the officials to put extra efforts and take innovative measures for achieving 100% inoculation of the first dose under the 18-44 age group.

He further asked the civil and police administration to maintain close coordination to ensure on-ground implementation of Covid control measures and adherence to protocols.

Congratulating the districts for achieving 100% vaccination among the targeted population, the Lt Governor observed that the UT is ensuring equitable allocation, distribution, and administration of vaccine.

“DCs and health officials should increase the average rate of per-day vaccinations in order to achieve the set targets,” he said.