Covid-19 graph continues to show decline in Kerala; 7,995 new cases recorded

State health minister Veena George said 79,722 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards across 158 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.
Among the districts in Kerala, Ernakulam reported the highest number of Covid infections -- 1,280, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 985 and Kozhikode 937. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:41 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 7,995 new positive cases and 57 Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 4,837,560 and the death toll to 26,791.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections -- 1,280, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 985 and Kozhikode 937.

“There are 90,885 active Covid-19 cases of which only 9.8 per cent are admitted to hospitals,” the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 11,769 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 4,728,497.

According to the release, of those found infected today, 27 reached the state from outside while 7,562 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 321 persons is yet to be traced and 45 health workers are also among the infected.

Currently, there are 314,640 people under observation of which 10,404 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
