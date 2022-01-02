Covid-19 medicine kits’ distribution begins in Varanasi

VARANASI With the help of monitoring committees, the distribution of Covid-19 medicine kits began in Varanasi on Saturday as a preventive measure to check the third wave of Covid-19, said additional chief medical officer (ACMO), Dr Sanjay Rai.

District magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma had procured a large quantity of Covid medicines for the city from the government and monitoring committees had been roped in to distribute the medicine kits, he said.

“A total of 874 committees will distribute the kits in rural areas under eight primary health centers (PHCs) in developmental block areas of Varanasi. Likewise, monitoring committees of all 90 wards will distribute the Covid medicine kits in urban areas under 24 PHCs. These committees will also distribute the kits in Ramnagar and Gangapur areas,” Dr Rai said.

Apart from this, the Covid medicine kits would also be available at five other identified places, including seven Covid hospitals, railway stations, bus stands and jail in the city.

Dr Rai said, “The Covid medicine kits comprise different medicines for different age group of people. The kits for children from birth to 1 year, and 1-5 years contain paracetamol drops, ORS and multivitamin drops. While for 5-12 years, it has paracetamol tablets, Ivermectin 6 mg and Vitamin B complex.

Azithromycin 500, Ivermectin 12 mg, Vitamin D3, Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin B complex and paracetamol tablets are available for those above 12 years.”

Varanasi reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases

The total number of Covid-19 active cases in Varanasi increased to 46 on Saturday, with 21 more people testing positive for the virus in the district during the day.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has appealed to the people to follow Covid protocol, including wearing face masks, sanitising hands frequently and maintaining physical distancing of two yards.

Chief medical officer Dr Sandip Chaudhary said, “Vaccination will be done at 529 centers in the district on January 3. This facility will be available for people between 15 and 18 years of age.”

He said that slots had been opened for a week from 8pm on Saturday and beneficiaries would be able to get vaccination from 10am.

“Now, six people can be registered on the CoWin portal with one mobile number. Day/night special vaccination center at Sigra Stadium and LT College, Orderly Bazar, will also be operational from 7am to 10pm,” he added.