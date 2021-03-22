Covid-19 norms flouted at AAP rally in Moga

Bagha Purana Though the district is among the 11 worst-hit districts of Punjab hit by covid-19, none of mandated rules were followed at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) ‘Kisan Maha Sammelan’ on Sunday. The entire gathering was without masks, even as the AAP claimed to have installed three stalls to distribute these and physical distancing was non-existent. The AAP leadership on the stage also failed to make a single appeal to the crowd to follow covid-19 regulations. Even the majority of those on stage were without masks.

The press gallery and other areas reserved for special dignitaries were also taken over by AAP supporters. Heavy police force was deployed, but they did not intervene or take action against violators.

Gagandeep Singh, 29, a party worker from Bagha Purana, said, “We had printed around 1 lakh masks with party logos. Our workers were deployed at every entry point of the venue, where we are distributing masks to people to follow Covid-19 related safety guidelines.”

Pushpinder Singh, 20, of Sangrur, said, “No one is asking us to wear masks. Therefore, nobody is following any safety norm.” The district health department had deployed a van and three teams at the venue to conduct RT- PCR and rapid antigen test. No one came forward for the test. Dr Manish Arora, district epidemiologist, said, “Three teams were there at the venue but nobody got tested.”

Moga civil surgeon Amarpreet Kaur said, “We have sent our teams to conduct tests of the party’s supporters. It was the responsibility of the organisers to ensure the implementation of norms. We cannot force people to get tested, as they may target our staffers.”

Jagatpreet Singh, SP (investigation), said, “We invested a lot of effort and appealed to people to wear masks and follow social distancing. They, however, did not follow norms.” Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans did not respond to repeated calls and messages.