Covid-19 positive family’s house burgled in Darbhanga

DARBHANGA

Thieves broke into a house here whose owners are away in Patna for treatment after being infected with Covid-19 and decamped with valuables Thursday night.

“It is difficult to assess the stolen valuables in the absence of the house owner,” said a police official who visited the house in Laxmi Sagar locality under University police station on Friday morning. “The almirah in all five rooms downstairs in the two- storied building were found open and the culprits had switched on the lights. The house has been ransacked,” he said.

Neighbours said the entire family had gone to Patna after being tested positive for coronavirus on April 28. They were staying in home isolation there. Unfortunately, the family’s host in Patna, a CA by profession, who had taken second dose of vaccine on April 29, died of Covid-19 complications in Paras hospital on Thursday morning. “The family is shocked after death of its relative and now we have learnt about the theft in our house”, said a grieving family member.

Darbganga SSP Babu Ram people in the neighbourhood gave information about the burglary on telephone. A police team was sent to spot to investigate the case. Police were awaiting return of family from Patna to lodge a formal complaint.