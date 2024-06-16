Cow vigilante shot at by cattle smugglers in Nuh

A 38-year-old so-called “cow vigilante” was shot at by alleged cattle smugglers on early Saturday morning when he along with six others were chasing their vehicle on the Delhi Mumbai expressway near Ferozepur Jhirka, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that one man has been arrested. The pick-up van in which the cattle were being smuggled. (HT Photo)

The suspects, who were allegedly smuggling cattle from Rajasthan, were chased by the vigilantes after receiving a tip-off, they added.

The victim, Sonu Yadav alias Sonu Sarpanch, is a resident of Rewari. He was chasing the pick-up van with his group when the incident took place around 4.45am.

He was taken to a private hospital in Sector 38 where he underwent treatment for his bullet injury and is currently recovering, police said.

Police identified the arrested suspect as Kalu (single name), from Ajmer in Rajasthan. Two others have been identified and raids are being carried out for their arrests, police said.

“One of them suffered a bullet injury in his stomach. The police team chased and arrested one of the suspects after they were informed by one of the vigilantes. We are questioning thim to get details of the others and from where they had stolen the cattle,” said Nuh superintendent of police, Narender Bijarniya.

Police said when the three suspects reached near Mahu-Chopta village, their van overturned possibly due to speeding and they tried to escape.

A case has been registered under sections 13 (2) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and section 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Ferozepur Jhirka police station.