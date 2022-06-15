Crackdown on protesters: Firozabad police appoint nodal officer to ensure innocents are not harassed
The Firozabad police on Tuesday appointed a nodal officer to oversee that innocent persons were not harassed when police force set out to ensure that those involved in violence after Friday namaz on June 10 are dealt with strictly.
The move follows the directions that ‘innocents are not harassed, but guilty are not spared’ given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Insisting that the circle officer (city) will ensure transparency in action taken by the police, officials said that any citizen who feels that injustice is being meted out to anybody, can contact the nodal officer for grievance redressal.
“We are not going to spare anyone guilty but would ensure that not a single innocent person is harassed. In all, 18 accused allegedly involved in post Friday namaz protest have been arrested with regard to case registered at Rasoolpur police station in Firozabad city and we have complete evidence or videography to support our action,” said SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari in a video recorded statement today.
“For the transparency in police action, circle officer (city) with CUG no. 9454401253 has been named nodal officer and anyone having doubt over police action can contact him,” said SSP Firozabad who added that police were continuing with both vigil and dialogue and getting good support of religious heads, including the Muslim clerics.
“Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in force and those who violated these orders were arrested and the number has gone up to 18 in Firozabad city. For further identification of others involved, poster has been released of 24 of the accused and cooperation has been sought to identify and punish them while assurance has been given to keep the identity of those providing clue as confidential,” said SSP Firozabad.
“We are in dialogue with factory owners who have been asked not to retain those having criminal background and they have assured of cooperation. We are interacting with women and youth in localities, and peace committees are being constituted so as to have no problems in future,” said Tiwari.
SSP Firozabad appealed denizens not to fall prey to provocative posts on social media as constant vigil is maintained round the clock.
“Instead of forwarding or reacting to such objectionable posts, it is better to inform police about it,” said SSP while informing that the accused Guddu, who had posted his photo with country made pistol in hand on social media, has been arrested after a case was registered at Matsena police station of Firozabad district on Tuesday.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics