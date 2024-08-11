Critical care unit, diagnostic centre at SRNH soon

For the convenience of patients and their attendants, a critical care unit with a capacity of 100 beds and a diagnostic centre is being constructed at the SRN hospital of the city. SRN Hospital in Prayagraj (HT File)

Not only patients from Prayagraj but also from adjoining districts visit the SRN hospital for treatment in large numbers. However, the system of getting the medical tests done for different diseases and getting the reports for the same is still carried on in separate buildings, which causes inconvenience to both patients and their attendants. Moreover, delay in getting reports of medical check-ups also causes problems to patients and doctors.

Officials at SRN hospital said that by next month equipment will be installed at these new facilities of the hospital and the patients will get treatment and medical reports under the same roof soon.

Officials said that construction of diagnosis centre and critical care unit is completed up to 80 percent. By September, the technical team will start the installation of equipment at the new building.

This unit’s construction under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February virtually.

In-charge of construction project of the Medical College Dr Maan Singh said the critical care unit of 100 beds will include ICU, isolation ward, high deficiency unit. Every bed will be equipped with ventilator and oxygen for patients. Once completed and functional, the serious patients will not have to be taken to other cities for treatment.

The construction of Integrated Diagnosis Centre is also in the last phase. The centre is adjacent to the critical care unit.

Dr Maan Singh said the pathology and microbiology tests will be carried out at the diagnosis centre round the clock. The tests and checkups available at the centre will include dengue, cancer, chikungunya, malaria, diarrhoea, tuberculosis, heart ailments, sugar, Alzheimer, cataract and many other ailments. The diagnostic centre will also have a blood bank facility.