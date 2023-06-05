Chhatttisgarh: Three CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Bastar’s Bijapur

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF ) injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists went off in Bastar’s Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am near Tekameta Hills in the forest which comes under Gangaloor police station of Bijapur district. (Representative Image)

A statement issued by the Bastar Police stated that the incident occurred at around 10.30am near Tekameta Hills in the forest which comes under Gangaloor police station of the district.

“A team of CRPF’s 85 Battalion was out for an area domination exercise on Monday morning when the incident took place. The injured were rushed to the hospital in Bijapur,” said a senior CRPF officer.

The personnel who were injured are Amit Kumar, Ripan Kumar and Vishal Kumar. “ Combing operation in the area is going on,” said the officer

In March this year, an assistant platoon commander of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed when an IED planted by Maoists went off in the same district.