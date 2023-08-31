Cultural extravaganza ‘Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav’ to begin from Sept 1

To promote cultural programmes, identify new talents and provide them a big platform, the ‘Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav’ will begin simultaneously at 61 venues in Varanasi from Friday. The logo of the event (Sourced)

The event will be organised at 20 venues in urban areas and 41 in rural areas and the cultural extravaganza will conclude on September 24.

Under the event, cultural competitions in the genres and sub-genres of singing, dancing and street drama will be held in the district, said chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal.

Cultural competitions will be inaugurated at Sant Atulanand Convent School by Ravindra Jaiswal, minister of state for stamps and court registration fees (independent charge), mayor Ashok Tiwari, commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and district magistrate S Rajalingam.

Those who could not apply for participation can apply from September 1 till 11 and participate in the programme by visiting the centres in five zones which are at Harishchandra Balak Inter College Maidagin in Kotwali zone, Sunbeam Bhagwanpur in Bhelupur zone, Sant Atulanand in Varunapar zone, and Prabhunsrayan Inter College. They can participate in the cultural competitions at five venues on September 12 and 13.