Clearing agent duped of 17 lakh on pretext of canteen contract at KEM Hospital

MUMBAI: A Customs clearing agent was allegedly cheated to the tune of ₹17.07 lakh by a catering businessman, who promised the former a contract to run a canteen at KEM Hospital.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Anil Shetty, who runs Ramdas Catering Services.

According to the Vile Parle police, the complainant, Murari Sawant, 60, a resident of Borivali East, works near Sahar Cargo Complex.

The clearing agent informed the police that he was approached by one Manohar Shetty in February 2019. Manohar Shetty in turn introduced Sawant to Anil Shetty.

“Anil Shetty told Sawant that he was into catering business for a long time and runs canteens for various establishments on contract basis,” a police officer said. “The caterer floated a proposal to make Sawant a partner and bid for the tender to contract the KEM Hospital canteen in May 2019. He lured Sawant with good returns and took ₹9 lakh from the clearing agent for payment of the tender deposit and again took ₹8 lakh under various pretexts,” the police officer added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, when Sawant contacted Anil Shetty, he said they had lost the bid and their deposit and other amounts would be refunded within the next three months. “However, even after three months, Sawant did not receive any communication from Anil Shetty. Eventually, in 2022, the caterer issued some cheques, but when Sawant presented the same for encashment, they were dishonoured, the officer added.

Sawant said that Anil Shetty then stopped answering his calls. Then he got in touch with Monohar Shetty who told him that the accused was not taking his calls either. Finally, Sawant approached the police and filed a case against the caterer. The police are investigating the matter.