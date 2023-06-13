Cybercrime gang busted after nabbing of minor mobile thief: Police

The arrest of a minor, accused of stealing mobile phones from devotees visiting temples in Mathura and Vrindavan, led Mathura police to bust a gang of cyber criminals involved in committing crimes using stolen phones, superintendent of police (Rural) for Mathura, Trigun Bisen informed at a press conference held at a meeting hall of Police Lines in Mathura on Monday. A total of 28 mobile phones have been recovered from the minor and he has been sent to the juvenile home. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

He said that three accused have been arrested who used to purchase the mobiles from the minor. A total of 28 mobile phones have been recovered from the minor and he has been sent to the juvenile home.

“Mathura police was working on complaints received of mobile theft from devotees coming to temples in religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. Police marked out a juvenile involved in stealing these mobiles from devotees coming to the temples,” SSP said.

“The juvenile was nabbed and 28 mobiles, stolen by him from temples, were recovered from him. During interrogation, it was revealed that the minor accused used to sell these stolen mobiles to a gang involved in cybercrimes. The clues attained were developed and police from Goverdhan police station of Mathura arrested three cyber criminals,” informed Bisen.

“A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from one of the accused arrested on Monday. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Information Technology Act has been registered at Goverdhan police station of Mathura district,” stated SP (Rural) Mathura.

The cybercriminals arrested include Monu and Asam, both residents of a village within the limit of Goverdhan police station and Arif from district Nooh in Haryana state. The juvenile nabbed by police was presented before Juvenile Court on Monday.

The accused Monu and Asam both have cases registered against them in the past at Goverdhan police station for cybercrime they used to commit through stolen mobiles. Arif had cases against him for Arms Act and IT Act in past, revealed the police official.

The police team was led by in charge Goverdhan police station Om Hari Vajpayee.

