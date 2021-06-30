Dams filled to 29.59 per cent of capacity as of June 30

PUNE As of June 30, the total water in four dams supplying water to Pune district is 8.62 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), at 29.59 per cent of capacity.

In 2020, the water resources department said that by June end, the four dams had 5.28 TMC water at 18.13 per cent of capacity.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 and June 30, Pune city received 152.5 mm of rainfall, 14.8 mm more than normal.

HV Gunale, chief engineer, water resources, Pune division, said, “With good rainfall in May, not much dam water was released through canals for irrigation. Also, the catchment areas saw good rainfall till June 19 which left the dams with good water storage.

As of Wednesday, water storage in Khadakwasla was at 0.90 TMC; Panshet at 4.16 TMC; and Warasgaon at 2.98 TMC. At the Temghar dam, water storage was 0.59 TMC as of Wednesday.

As per the water resources department, since June 1, the Panshet catchment area witnessed 324mm of rainfall. Also, Varasgaon catchment area reported 318mm of rainfall, and Temghar reported 490mm of rainfall since the start of June. Khadakwasla has reported 200mm of rainfall from June 1 till June 23.