Darbhanga airport set for major upgrade, to boost regional development

Darbhanga airport is rapidly emerging as a key growth engine for North Bihar, with multiple high-impact infrastructure projects — ranging from runway expansion and highway connectivity to a cargo hub, a new terminal building and enhanced security — progressing simultaneously.

With strong backing from both the Centre and the Bihar government, the airport is poised to play a pivotal role in boosting regional connectivity, trade, employment and economic development across Mithila and adjoining regions.

In a major step towards upgrading Darbhanga airport to international standards, the process of acquiring an additional 90 acres of land for runway expansion has begun. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has proposed extending the existing 9,000-foot runway to 12,000 feet, a standard requirement for the operation of heavy wide-body aircraft and for facilitating future international flight operations, as envisaged by the Bihar government. For this purpose, the state government has already transferred ₹245 crore to the district administration.

Confirming the development, District Land Acquisition Officer Baleshwar Prasad told Hindustan Times on Friday that the land acquisition process has commenced and is expected to be completed within about three months by April.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar is expected to visit Darbhanga airport on January 28 during his proposed Samriddhi Yatra, people familiar with the matter said. During the visit, the CM is likely to inspect the under-construction permanent terminal building, which is being developed with advanced passenger amenities, including aerobridges and allied facilities.

Parallelly, efforts to improve airport connectivity have gained momentum. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take up, on priority, the construction of a ‘trumpet interchange’ and an underpass on NH-27 to provide seamless four-lane access to the new civil enclave of the airport. In an official communication dated January 20, 2026, the ministry termed Darbhanga airport connectivity an “immediate requirement” and instructed NHAI to proceed without delay.

The ministry has also asked NHAI to undertake detailed studies, including traffic simulations, for the integrated development of a ‘four-kilometre stretch’ between the Darbhanga–Jainagar NH-527B junction and the Amas–Darbhanga Expressway, with the entire project cost to be borne from National Highway funds.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar Sureka, president of the Darbhanga Divisional Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said NHAI should immediately install ‘gantry-mounted signage’ on national highways near the airport for the convenience of passengers arriving from far-flung districts.

The plan to develop Darbhanga as a major air cargo and logistics hub has also gathered pace. Member of Parliament and chairman of the Darbhanga Airport Advisory Committee, Gopal Jee Thakur, recently inspected the proposed cargo hub site near the upcoming terminal building.

Bihar cabinet, in its meeting on January 13, 2026, approved an administrative sanction of ₹138.82 crore*for the acquisition of around 50 acres of land for a logistics park and cargo hub.

“The cargo hub will usher in an economic revolution in the region and prove to be a milestone for employment generation,” Thakur said, adding that faster export of makhana, fruits, vegetables, Madhubani paintings and other agro-based products would become possible. He noted that the project would also pave the way for Aero City-style development, including hotels, warehousing and commercial infrastructure.

Bihar civil aviation secretary Nilesh Deore said the logistics park and cargo hub would significantly boost agri-cargo movement, strengthen supply chains and generate employment, giving fresh momentum to economic growth in Mithila and North Bihar.

On the security front, Darbhanga airport is set to come under the cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), with the process at an advanced stage following approval of a manpower survey by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Given the airport’s proximity to the India–Nepal border and rising passenger traffic, CISF deployment is being seen as a crucial security upgrade. Currently, the flight operations running at the civil enclave from porta cabin us being manned by Bihar Special Armed Police force.

Construction of the new permanent terminal building is progressing steadily. Airport director Dilip Kumar said that earlier the target had been fixed to complete the terminal by July 2026. Nearly 50 per cent of the work already completed. The terminal is being built at a cost of ₹912 crore on 89.75 acres of land.

According to sources familiar with the matter, efforts are also underway to secure clearances for night landing facilities under MAFI-2, CAT-II lighting systems. However, being the base station of Indian Airforce, the ball is in the court of defence ministry. The AAI has requested the Airforce authorities to complete the installation of remaining CAT-II approach light system after the embankment creating hurdles has been dismantled.

Darbhanga airport’s strategic importance is further enhanced by its proximity to the access controlled Amas–Darbhanga Expressway (NH-119D), which is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve passenger and cargo movement once operational.

Since commencing civil operations under the UDAN scheme on November 8, 2020, Darbhanga airport has recorded rapid growth with nearly 3 million footfalls despite limited manpower, currently supported by just 19 AAI staff, including 10 in maintenance and 9 in project execution.

With a robust pipeline of infrastructure projects now underway, Darbhanga airport is firmly on course to emerge as a major aviation, logistics and economic gateway for North Bihar and neighbouring regions, including areas along the Nepal border.