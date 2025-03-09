Dark days need to be remembered to appreciate good times: JP Nadda in Tripura

AGARTALA: Appealing to people to keep extending their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming elections, the party’s president and Union minister for health and family welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that the “dark days” under the Left and Congress rule need to be remembered to appreciate the “good times”. BJP president JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Agartala on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing the second anniversary celebration of BJP-led 2.0 government in Tripura, Nadda said that the party bagged 31.3% votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 36.7% in 2019 and 37% in 2024 that showed the acceptance of BJP among the people throughout the country including in Tripura.

Comparing regimes under the erstwhile Congress and Left Front with the incumbent BJP government in Tripura, Nadda said, “One has to remember dark days to enjoy good times. If you become absorbed in good days too much, bad days will not make a delay to return. We have to remember red terrorism, bandh, corruption, commission and blockades while speaking about development.”

“People are choosing us repeatedly because we are servants of the people. We think about their welfare and serve them day and night. We work at the grassroots level and deliver to the last mile. Service is our main aim,” he said.

Slamming the previous governments, he said “They (Congress and Left Front) can adopt all tactics to attain power but scores of rapes, murders, political vendetta are their reality.”

Citing the BJP’s poll victories in recent times, he said that the party has won in Gujarat for six consecutive terms, won four polls in Madhya Pradesh and returned to power in Haryana and Goa for the third time.

He said that the party also came to power consecutively for two terms in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Utrarakhand, Manipur, Assam and Tripura.

In his one-day visit, Nadda inaugurated two state-run schemes for women-- Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.

Under Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana, the state would provide Rs. 50,000 bonds for girl children born in every family and the child would be handed over the bond after she becomes 18 years old, keeping an estimated value of Rs. 10 lakhs for the bond by that time.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana, a total of 140 girls who got top grades in board exams would be provided scooters.