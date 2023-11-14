close_game
Day after Diwali, smog shrouds Lucknow as residents burst firecrackers beyond time limit

Anupam Srivastava
Nov 14, 2023 05:09 PM IST

The aftermath of the revelry painted a grim picture as a blanket of smoke and haze covered parts of Lucknow.

LUCKNOW Amidst the festive fervour, the city witnessed a blatant disregard for environmental norms during Diwali celebrations, as Lucknowites defied the Supreme Court’s order, leading to the bursting of crackers worth more than 50 crore in the state capital, according to the Lucknow Cracker Traders Association. The festivities not only nullified the rain relief from pollution the day before Diwali but also saw crackers being set off well past the stipulated time of 8 pm to 10 pm.

Representational photo (HT Photo)

Mahesh Gupta, the president of Lucknow Cracker Traders’ Association, acknowledged the breach, saying, “This year, we have crossed the mark of 50 crore, signifying a 20% increase in sales compared to last year.” Saitsh Chandra Mishra, the general secretary, attributed part of this surge to the Cricket World Cup in India, suggesting that people may have stockpiled crackers for the occasion.

The aftermath of the revelry painted a grim picture as a blanket of smoke and haze covered parts of Lucknow. On Tuesday, the air quality in various areas of the city remained poor, prompting the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to undertake significant efforts to clean up the aftermath.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “The city roads had to be cleaned, with an additional 100 tonnes of litter, including remains of crackers, boxes of sweets, and other debris.” The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported poor air quality levels, with readings of 292 in Lalbagh, 248 near Kendriya Vidyalaya, and 219 at the Talkatora district industries centre on Monday. Noted environmentalist VK Joshi expressed concern over the use of harmful chemical compounds in firecrackers, emphasizing that the toxic fumes released during burning contribute to dense smog, making breathing difficult.

Rajkamal Srivastava, a Science activist, lamented the increase in air pollution post-Diwali despite numerous campaigns against the use of crackers. Dr. CM Nautiyal, a former environmental scientist, called for a holistic approach during winters, addressing not only firecracker emissions but also factors like building dust, vehicular pollution, and agricultural practices.

    Anupam Srivastava

    Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years.

