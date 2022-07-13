Days after Odisha student was found hanging, police say no proof of ragging yet
Days after a 19-year-old undergraduate student was found hanging in her hostel room in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on July 2, police have said they have found no proof yet that ragging pushed her to suicide even as her parents continued their sit-in seeking justice.
Deputy police commissioner Prateek Singh on Tuesday said they interrogated relatives, friends, batch mates, seniors, and juniors of the student but could not get any conclusive evidence of ragging. He said the investigators also probed whether the student was under depression and found that was not the case. “We are now sending her mobile phone to a lab in Singapore to retrieve data from the device,” said Singh. He added a confidential phone number has been provided for any information related to the case.
A handwritten note recovered from the student’s pocket said she was pushed to end her life while accusing her seniors of torturing her. “Most people think there is no ragging in our college, but three of my seniors could not let me stay in peace.” The note did not name the three.
Her parents staged a sit-in outside the college alleging inaction before police forcibly shifted them to another place in Bhubaneswar.
Another student of the same college alleged three of her seniors assaulted and forced her to do sit-ups at the same college. A 22-year-old undergraduate Dalit student alleged he was ragged and thrashed after refusing to give seniors money for liquor at another college. But the state government has continued to deny rising cases of ragging.
Odisha has been among five states, which has reported a bulk of ragging cases in the country. According to the University Grants Commission data, Odisha reported 60 ragging cases in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. An Odisha Police report said over 1,400 students died by suicide in Odisha in 2020, the second-highest in the country.
In time, time alters lives. And yet things stay the same. This is Durga Dev's conclusion. Nothing has changed for Durga Dev all these years, he says. Looking around, he says, “I keep sitting, time keeps passing.” Durga Dev opens a box. As he prepares to wind down for the day, the mild-mannered man takes out an old newspaper clipping from inside the glass case. Durga Dev solemnly returns the precious object to its place.
Was principal appointed in sync with UGC rules? Teacher in letter
Nandita Narain, who teaches mathematics at St Stephen's College and is also a member of the institution's governing body, has raised questions on the procedures that were adopted for the appointment and the re-appointment of John Varghese as the principal of the college. HT has seen an email that Narain wrote to the college's governing body, seeking clarity on the procedures adopted by the body to appoint Varghese.
Delhi govt reviews booster doses given across city districts
The Delhi health department on Tuesday reviewed the administration of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the districts in the city with officials pointing out that north and east districts had the lowest coverage while west and New Delhi districts gave the maximum shots. According to the Delhi government data, 81,055 precautionary doses have been administered in north Delhi and 123,589 people were given the booster shots in east Delhi.
‘Over 5K students given free CUET prep classes’
More than 5,000 students in Delhi government schools have been provided free preparatory classes for the Common Universtiy Entrance Test (CUET), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream- arts, science and commerce, he said. As part of entrance preparation support, the Delhi government created special centres for the preparation of commerce and science subjects. For humanities, preparation was provided in the schools.
Delhi asks top court to form 5-member panel to hear tussle over services
The Delhi government on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to constitute a five-judge bench to decide whether the Centre or Delhi's elected government has the power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the Capital. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, made the request before the CJI, saying the issue required an urgent hearing. Justice Ramana, however, did not specify any date of hearing.
