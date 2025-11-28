A high-level team led by Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan and senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar on Thursday inspected the ₹30-crore Rangatand underpass and Gaya Bridge widening project, a long-awaited solution to one of the city’s most severe traffic choke points. DC, SSP review ₹ 30-crore Rangatand underpass project in Dhanbad

The inspection took place near Shramik Chowk, where the narrow Gaya Bridge underpass has for years caused massive congestion for vehicles travelling between Bank More, Shramik Chowk and Dhanbad railway station. Senior officials from the district administration, railways and various line departments assessed the progress of the new Railway Under Bridge (RUB), being built parallel to the existing structure.

The DC said the widening project would significantly ease Dhanbad’s decades-old traffic burden. “The Gaya Bridge underpass is the lifeline of Dhanbad. Once the widening is completed, the city’s long-standing congestion problem will finally see a permanent solution. Though the deadline is December 2026, we are pushing to finish the work ahead of schedule,” he said, echoing the district administration’s earlier statement.

He further noted that the 12.5-metre-wide and 40-metre-long RUB will expand the route into a four-lane corridor capable of handling both heavy and local traffic efficiently. The administration has also directed all departments—PWD, railways, municipal corporation, PHED, BSNL and electricity—to complete foundational work simultaneously to prevent delays and avoid repeated excavation.

PWD executive engineer Mithilesh Ram said the project would significantly strengthen the city’s mobility network. “This integrated underpass and road-widening plan will cost around ₹30 crore. Once completed, Dhanbad will see smoother traffic flow and commuters will experience faster, more convenient travel,” he said, noting that the new structure is designed to resolve the daily bottleneck that affects more than three lakh travellers.

The high-level team concluded the visit by reviewing departmental responsibilities and instructing officials to accelerate progress to ensure timely completion of the project.