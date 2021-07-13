DDA approves affordable rental housing scheme to be included in MPD-2021

New Delhi: To provide affordable housing, particularly to migrant workers and the urban poor, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved a proposal for the construction of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs) in the Capital.

DDA officials said the scheme, which is modelled on the Centre’s ARHC guidelines, will be included in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021, and a proposal will be sent to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for notification.

“The proposed ARHCs will ensure affordable and easily accessible rental housing in the vicinity to urban poor or migrant workers near their workplaces in Delhi. While the provision for ARHCs has been made in the Master Plan of Delhi-2041, we have decided to include this in the current master plan as well so that it can be implemented at the earliest,” said a senior DDA official.

Under the plan, ARHCs will consist of a mix of dwelling units -- single bedroom and double bedroom -- and four-six bed dormitories, with common facilities. They can be developed on private or government land, or plots auctioned by DDA.

“A maximum overall floor area ratio (FAR) of 50% over and above the permissible FAR on the plot is being provisioned, free of charge, to incentivise the concept of ARHCs in Delhi. A maximum 10% of permissible FAR to be utilised as a commercial component, which could be rented or sold by the developer,” said a DDA official.

As for the occupancy of ARHCs, DDA officials said it will be granted on the basis of license deed with a minimum tenure of three months, and a maximum tenure of three years. “This provision will ensure that it is accessible to all the eligible beneficiaries,” said a DDA official.

Meanwhile, experts expressed apprehension over the sustainability of the model.

“It is a good concept, but it is unlikely that many developers will invest in rental housing because there is a huge gap between the rental yields from such properties versus the investment in developing these complexes. The project has to be financially viable and overall returns have to go up significantly. For this, there is a need to incentivise these projects,” said Mudassir Zaidi, executive director, Knight Frank.