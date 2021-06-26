DDA to hold online public meetings to discuss Delhi’s Master Plan-2041

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold a series of online public meetings to discuss the provisions in the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 which was put in the public domain earlier this month. DDA officials said that this is being done to make people understand the various provisions, especially the ones which have been introduced for the first time, in the master plan.

The DDA plans to hold four online meetings between July 1 and 20. “In each meeting, we will take up one or two issues and explain the provisions in detail. People can join the session using the online link which will be uploaded on our website soon,” said a senior DDA official.

The first meeting will be held on July 1 in which provisions related to the economy, heritage and environment will be discussed, while on July 6, DDA will elaborate on the sections focusing on shelter and social infrastructure, and transport and mobility.

In the third session on July 13, issues related to physical infrastructure and spatial development will be discussed and the last session on July 20 will discuss development control norms and other aspects of MPD.

The last date of submitting suggestions and objections to the MPD is July 23.

