DDU Gorakhpur University: Search panel gives names for VC’s post to Governor

The three-member search committee has sent names for the post of Vice-Chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University to Raj Bhawan. The official announcement of the name is expected by late Thursday, said officials. DDU Gorakhpur University (file)

The governor, who is also chancellor of the University, had constituted a three-member search committee comprising a member of university executive council, ex-judge of Allahabad HC and one nominated member for recommendation of 3 to 5 names for the post.

The search committee, after two rounds of screening, had invited 20 contenders for interactions on August 20 but only 17 of them had turned up.

Officials said the search committee had submitted five names to the governor on August 20. The governor would select a name after interaction with each of them.

Registrar of the university prof Ajay Singh said that university had no information regarding this. He said the tenure of current VC Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh would end on September 4.

Speculations were doing rounds in the academic circle about the probable name for the post.

However, people at the varsity said that VC Prof Rajesh Singh might get another term to serve as VC as DDU Gorakhpur university had bagged A++status in assessment of NAAC.