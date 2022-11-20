Dead woman in bag in Mathura yet to be identified

The woman, whose body was found wrapped in polythene packed in a wheeled bag found alongside Yamuna Expressway, is yet to be identified.

A family from Kanpur Dehat had arrived in Mathura to identify the body but it was not of the woman missing from Kanpur and they returned to Kanpur on Saturday morning.

“Efforts are on to identify the body found on Friday afternoon. A public notice has been issued illustrating identification marks on the body. She seems to be in her early 20s,” said Abhishek Pandey, SSP, Mathura.

“According to procedure laid, the unidentified body is subjected to post mortem after 72 hours of wait so that those owning the body can identify it. Efforts continue as the family which turned up from Kanpur Dehat on Friday night did not find it of the woman missing from their family,” said Trigun Bisen, the superintendent of police, rural, Mathura, on Saturday.

After the photos of the woman were circulated on social media, a family from Kanpur Dehat had turned up in Mathura on Friday night as they were looking for a woman missing from Mangalpur area of Kanpur Dehat since November 11. A case is registered in this regard.

Police had said the woman suffered bullet injuries to her chest and there were bloodstains on the face and injuries.

Forensic experts and a dog squad were called to collect evidence.

Sources in the department who said that a ‘kalawa’ (sacred thread) and a black thread were also found on the wrist of the deceased, opined that the woman could have been murdered somewhere else and her body was disposed of near the expressway.

The Mathura police have released a photo of the woman hoping that she would be identified. They can be contacted on 94544-03948.