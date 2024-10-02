Death of doctor at SRN Hospital:MLNMC’s proctorial board to conduct internal inquiry

Chairman of MLN Medical College’s Proctorial Board and professor of Urology department, Dr Dilip Chaurasia on Tuesday formed a seven-member committee of proctorial board members to conduct an internal inquiry into the death of Dr Kartikeya Srivastava whose body was found in his car on Saturday night. Doctors holding a condolence meeting at SRN Hospital on Tuesday. (HT)

The postmortem report of Dr Kartikeya has suggested ante-mortem strangulation, and an FIR was registered on Monday against three doctors of SRN hospital.

The instructions to form a committee for an inquiry into the death of Dr Kartikeya, a JR-2 at SRN hospital, an associated hospital of MLN Medical College, was issued by the principal of the Medical College Dr Vatsala Mishra on Monday night.

The committee members will include Dr Mohit Jain, Dr Ajay Verma, Dr K Verma, Dr Anubha Srivastava, Dr Amrita Chaurasia, Dr RB Kamal and Dr Badal Singh.

Dr Dilip Chaurasia on Tuesday said that the committee will cover all aspects of the case and record statements of the accused doctors besides all those whom Dr Kartikeya met on the day he was found dead. The committee will also study the circumstantial evidence in the case.

Dr Chaurasia denied the allegations of harassment of Dr Kartikeya by his seniors and said that owing to his DVT ailments in the leg he was allowed to sit while on duty and was permitted to go home in case he was not feeling well during the duty. Dr Kartikeya never made any written complaint against any of his seniors.

Dr Chaurasia said that circumstantial evidence is pointing towards possibilities of suicide by Dr Kartikeya and it has come to fore that he was searching on internet regarding the effects of the injections that were found in his car, he added.

Meanwhile, police questioned the three suspects including the woman doctor regarding the allegations against them.

The woman doctor who is said to be the former girlfriend of Dr Kartikeya admitted being in an affair with him. However, she said that her family refused their marriage due to the medical condition of Dr Kartikeya.

Meanwhile, the doctors at SRN hospital on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr Kartikeya Srivastava. The doctors, including junior doctors and resident doctors at SRN, led by principal of MLN Medical College Dr Vatsala Mishra, paid tributes to the departed soul. The doctors who have been named in the FIR in connection with Dr Kartikeya’s death were also present at the condolence meeting with other doctors.