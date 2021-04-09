Declare tourism industry workers as Covid-19 warriors: Tourism body to govt

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (Faith) – the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India – has requested the government to declare its industry members as frontline Covid-19 warriors so that they can be vaccinated, irrespective of their age.

To get into a state of readiness, Faith has requested the government to implement a policy to vaccinate its members at all sites of tourism, travel and hospitality companies.

According to Faith, this will send out a strong message that the Indian tourism sector is getting ready to receive visitors in a safe and responsible manner.

Subash Goyal, secretary general of Faith, said, “The second wave ofCovid-19 is spreading faster and has started impacting travel business. It could discourage more people from taking their planned trip. This makes it important to break the chain so that travel can be encouraged more.”

This can also be the cornerstone of Indian tourism’s tactical communication strategy and will be a big competitive advantage and a key selling point for revival for all segments, a Faith spokesperson said.

“Indian tourism is entering the peak holiday season for domestic travel in India, which is historically estimated to generate more than 60% tourism business. In a few months, we will also be entering the October-March season, which is the peak season for inbound travel, accounting for conventionally more than an estimated 70% of the tourism business,” the spokesperson said.

According to VFS Global, world’s leading visa services organisation, the last quarter has witnessed intermittent activity for the international travel community, with borders opening up sporadically in step with vaccination drives at various regions. At present, the visa application process (in various categories) for over 40 governments has resumed at select visa application centres across India.