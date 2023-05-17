Uttarakhand court to hear defamation case against Assam CM on June 3

A local court in Uttarakhand on June 3 will hear the defamation case filed by the state Congress unit spokesperson Ganesh Upadhyay against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial statement on the relationship between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Upadhyay, during the last hearing on May 15, had recorded his statement before additional chief judicial magistrate Nadeem Ahmad who fixed the matter for the next hearing on June 3.

RP Singh, the lawyer representing the complainant, said, “On the next hearing on June 3, two witnesses from our side will give their statement in the court.”

Sarma had made the alleged remarks while campaigning for the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Addressing an election rally in Kichha on February 11, 2022, for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand, Sarma while slamming Rahul for raising questions on the 2016 surgical strikes had allegedly had said that unlike the Congress and its leaders repeatedly raising questions on the army’s acts and asking for proof, the BJP does not ask if Rahul Gandhi is the son of Rajiv Gandhi.

“When India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you to prove that you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son?” the BJP leader had said.

In his clarification, Sarma said he was only questioning the Congress for its disrespect towards the army.