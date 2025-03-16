New Delhi, Efforts to restore the Mughal-era monument Azimganj Sarai, located inside the National Zoological Park in Delhi, have been delayed due to restrictions imposed by the zoo authorities, an official from the Art, Culture and Language Department said. Delay in permissions stalls restoration of Azimganj Sarai

Despite repeated attempts to secure permission for essential repairs, the conservation work remains stalled, leaving the monument in a worsening state, the ACL official told PTI.

The zoo authorities have denied the claim, saying they have not received any such proposal.

"We have not got any new request or proposal," said an official of the zoo.

Declared a protected monument by the Department of Archaeology, Azimganj Sarai dates back to the Mughal period. It was originally built as a large enclosure with stone walls, arched compartments, and octagonal bastions, the ACL official said.

He emphasised that years of neglect and lack of upkeep have caused significant structural damage to Azimganj Sarai. Parts of the monument have collapsed, and unchecked vegetation growth has further weakened its remains.

"In 2013, the government entrusted the Aga Khan Trust for Culture with the conservation of the monument, and the first phase saw the successful restoration of the southwest and northeast sections. However, work on the remaining portions has been stalled for years due to the restrictions imposed by the zoo authorities," the ACL official said.

"When the proposal for Phase II was submitted for approval, the then deputy chief minister directed officials to reassess the project," he said.

According to the official, a site inspection confirmed the urgent need for intervention, as the southeast and northwest sections were in a state of disrepair.

A technical committee later reviewed the project and requested the Aga Khan Trust for Culture to submit a revised estimate, he said.

During an inspection in 2023, officials noted that restrictions imposed by the zoo had made it difficult to clear vegetation from the site, preventing a proper assessment of the required work.

The ACL official said that nearly 80 trees growing over and around the monument has further complicated the process. "Without clearing this, it is impossible to determine the full scope of restoration, including fortifying the walls and stabilising the remaining structure," he said.

The lack of access has also impacted the maintenance of the sections restored in the first phase, he said, adding, "Bushes, wild vegetation, moss and lichen have begun to overtake the structure again, undoing previous conservation efforts."

In addition to Azimganj Sarai, two other protected monuments the tombs near the Deer Cage and the Chimpanzee Cage also fall within the restricted zoo premises, leaving them without regular upkeep, the official added.

He said despite multiple meetings, inspections and presentations, the required permissions remain pending.

Without urgent intervention, the monument, a significant part of the city's architectural heritage, will continue to deteriorate, he added.

