Delayed hostel allotment irks outstation students at Lucknow University

LUCKNOW: Several outstation students of Lucknow University are taking to social media to express their grievances as the delayed hostel allotment process is causing inconvenience to freshers who have come from other cities. While classes for all undergraduate courses have commenced, new students are having to rent accommodations at a substantial cost due to the delayed allotment. New students are having to rent accommodations at a substantial cost due to the delayed allotment. (HT Photo)

“We are currently residing in a rented room in Aliganj, as the university has not yet assigned us hostel rooms. Although LU invited applications in the first week of August, the allotment process has not yet begun. Consequently, many students are forced to live in various parts of the city, incurring high expenses,” said an anonymous undergraduate student.

A student from the law faculty claimed that their classes began on August 28 (Monday) and that returning students were instructed to vacate their hostel rooms on the same day. One tweet reads, “The directive to vacate the hostel arrives on the very day classes commence.”

Law faculty students also shared a notice issued by Professor Mohd Ahmad, the additional proctor in-charge of LU’s second campus. The notice, dated August 28, stated that students of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Law Hostel at Lucknow University’s Second Campus who failed to vacate their rooms after exams and had locked their rooms were directed to vacate immediately. Failure to comply would result in severe disciplinary action.

The notice further stated that rooms locked by students have been sealed by the proctor’s office. Students are required to vacate their rooms with prior permission from the additional proctor. Unauthorized tampering with the proctor’s office lock in the hostel room would lead to strict disciplinary measures.

Dean of Student Academics, Poonam Tandon, and Chief Provost, Anoop Kumar Singh, clarified that the allotment process is underway. However, to facilitate this process, students must first vacate the rooms assigned to them in the previous session.

Lucknow University initiated the hostel re-allotment process for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students on August 8. There are a total of 18 hostels accommodating over 2,200 students. Among these, 16 are designated for UG and PG students across both campuses, serving both male and female students.

The remaining two hostels, namely the Golden Jubilee Hostel and the Balrampur Hostel, are allocated for female and male research scholars respectively.

On the second campus, the newly-established Ganga Hostel will provide accommodation to female students for the first time. This hostel will house students from various courses, including the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) and Pharmacy courses, based on availability.